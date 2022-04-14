Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.02M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), which is $0.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.252 after opening rate of $0.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.233 before closing at $0.24.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Evofem Announces Karina Fedasz as Company’s New Head of Business Development. Fedasz will Focus on Opening New Markets for Evofem’s First – and Only – in-Class Contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate). You can read further details here

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5400 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.2330 for the same time period, recorded on 04/13/22.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -84.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -86.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4258632 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was -37.44%, having the revenues showcasing -44.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.68M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4054, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -51.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,641,632 in trading volumes.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Evofem Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.68%, alongside a downfall of -84.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -36.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.60% during last recorded quarter.