Urban One Inc. (UONE): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Urban One Inc. (UONE), which is $8.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.74 after opening rate of $7.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.50 before closing at $7.41.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue was approximately $131.0 million, an increase of 15.3% from the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating income of approximately $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $34.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $44.1 million, a decrease of 14.9% from the same period in 2020. Net income was approximately $6.6 million or $0.13 per share (basic) compared to approximately $26.4 million or $0.58 per share (basic) for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $32.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the same period in 2020. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.74 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $3.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 57.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -66.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $24.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 928077 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 73.12%, having the revenues showcasing 51.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.29M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.38, with a change in the price was noted +2.20. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +37.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 208,405 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Urban One Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.04%, alongside a boost of 57.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 20.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.60% during last recorded quarter.