Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN), which is $15.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.415 after opening rate of $15.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.97 before closing at $15.08.Recently in News on March 3, 2022, Tricon to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference. Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN; TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that Gary Berman, President & CEO will participate in a roundtable discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 3:30pm Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://triconresidential.com under “News and Events”. A replay of the webcast will be available through April 7, 2022. You can read further details here

Tricon Residential Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.23 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $13.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) full year performance was 51.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tricon Residential Inc. shares are logging -11.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.49 and $17.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1007868 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) recorded performance in the market was -1.31%, having the revenues showcasing -0.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.17B, as it employees total of 968 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tricon Residential Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.45. In a similar fashion, Tricon Residential Inc. posted a movement of +10.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 568,071 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCN is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Tricon Residential Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.98%, alongside a boost of 51.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.66% during last recorded quarter.