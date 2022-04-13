Telefonica S.A. (TEF) market price of $5.32 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Telefonica S.A. (TEF), which is $5.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.22 after opening rate of $5.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.13 before closing at $5.14.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, Viasat, Telefónica Global Solutions Make High-Speed, Reliable Satellite Internet Service Available to Even More Businesses Across Brazil. Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Telefónica Global Solutions (NYSE: TEF), the subsidiary of Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, announced today a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet service aimed at businesses across Brazil. Per the agreement, Telefónica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat’s high-speed satellite internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the entire country. You can read further details here

Telefonica S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.33 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $4.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) full year performance was 23.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Telefonica S.A. shares are logging 1.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.04 and $5.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 843338 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Telefonica S.A. (TEF) recorded performance in the market was 21.23%, having the revenues showcasing 14.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.58B, as it employees total of 104150 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.55, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Telefonica S.A. posted a movement of +18.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,131,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEF is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.88.

Technical breakdown of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonica S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Telefonica S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.54%, alongside a boost of 23.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.22% during last recorded quarter.