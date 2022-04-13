Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) was valued at $10.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.64 while reaching the peak value of $11.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.59. The stock current value is $11.31.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Repare Therapeutics Presents Updated Clinical Data from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR Study of RP-3500 Monotherapy in Solid Tumors at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting. RP-3500 shows robust activity in ovarian cancer demonstrating 75% CBR, with 25% ORR and mPFS of 35 weeks. You can read further details here

Repare Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.20 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.59 for the same time period, recorded on 04/12/22.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) full year performance was -66.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Repare Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -68.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.86 and $35.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588408 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) recorded performance in the market was -46.37%, having the revenues showcasing -30.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 582.35M, as it employees total of 152 workers.

The Analysts eye on Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Repare Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.94, with a change in the price was noted -15.76. In a similar fashion, Repare Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -58.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 172,186 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RPTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Repare Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Repare Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.22%, alongside a downfall of -66.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.40% during last recorded quarter.