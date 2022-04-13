Recent Change of -7.38% in the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), which is $2.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.85 after opening rate of $2.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.49 before closing at $2.71.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 330th and 331st TV Shows, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT. FMW Media’s New to The Street TV, a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episodes #330 and #321 airing tonight, Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, April 12, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Society Pass Incorporated shares are logging -96.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.03 and $77.34.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 728501 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) recorded performance in the market was -75.89%, having the revenues showcasing -68.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.69M.

The Analysts eye on Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted -42.85. In a similar fashion, Society Pass Incorporated posted a movement of -94.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,052,949 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOPA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Society Pass Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88%.

Considering, the past performance of Society Pass Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.89%. The shares increased approximately by -25.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.82% during last recorded quarter.