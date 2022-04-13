Recent Change of 0.86% in the agilon health inc. (AGL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of agilon health inc. (AGL). It is currently valued at $23.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.60, after setting-off with the price of $24.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.30.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, agilon health Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results. agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, agilon health inc. shares are logging -47.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.36 and $44.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 870440 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the agilon health inc. (AGL) recorded performance in the market was -13.70%, having the revenues showcasing -1.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.62B, as it employees total of 648 workers.

Market experts do have their say about agilon health inc. (AGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the agilon health inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, agilon health inc. posted a movement of -2.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,045,485 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGL is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical breakdown of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Raw Stochastic average of agilon health inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of agilon health inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.70%. The shares increased approximately by -8.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.23% during last recorded quarter.