Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) was valued at $108.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $108.42 while reaching the peak value of $110.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $107.79. The stock current value is $108.57.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call. Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.15 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $67.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was 92.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -1.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.28 and $110.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1539719 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 44.76%, having the revenues showcasing 55.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.34B, as it employees total of 23500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.33, with a change in the price was noted +39.26. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of +56.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,418,444 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NTR is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical breakdown of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nutrien Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.15%, alongside a boost of 92.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.49% during last recorded quarter.