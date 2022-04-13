KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

For the readers interested in the stock health of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE). It is currently valued at $5.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.13, after setting-off with the price of $5.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.21.Recently in News on March 11, 2022, KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLXE) (“KLXE” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the two months ended December 31, 2021 (“Transition Fourth Quarter”) and eleven months ended December 31, 2021 (“Transition Period”). We also make references to the three months ended December 31, 2021 (“Pro Forma Fourth Quarter”), the three months ended September 30, 2021 (“Pro Forma Third Quarter”) and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (“Pro Forma Fiscal Year”). You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.36 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was -59.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging -62.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $15.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 617857 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 88.06%, having the revenues showcasing 27.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.19M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.26, with a change in the price was noted +1.58. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +37.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 547,842 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.27%, alongside a downfall of -59.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.29% during last recorded quarter.