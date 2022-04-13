ION Geophysical Corporation (IO): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) was valued at $0.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.72 while reaching the peak value of $0.7474 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6833. The stock current value is $0.50.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, ION Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process with Lender Support and DIP Financing. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) and certain affiliates (“ION” or the “Company”) today announced that, after evaluating a variety of strategic alternatives, it has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”) as it explores a value-maximizing transaction that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and position ION for sustained future success. In connection with the Chapter 11 filing, ION entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with the lenders under its Credit Agreement and holders of approximately 80% of its 2025 Notes, whereby the parties agreed to support the Company’s Chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the “Plan”). You can read further details here

ION Geophysical Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) full year performance was -70.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ION Geophysical Corporation shares are logging -81.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2228439 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) recorded performance in the market was -20.57%, having the revenues showcasing -23.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.93M, as it employees total of 428 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ION Geophysical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9580, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, ION Geophysical Corporation posted a movement of -71.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,148,181 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

Raw Stochastic average of ION Geophysical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ION Geophysical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.77%, alongside a downfall of -70.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.12% during last recorded quarter.