Hallador Energy Company (HNRG): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) was valued at $4.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.79 while reaching the peak value of $4.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.79. The stock current value is $4.83.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, Hallador Energy Company Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net loss of $3.8 million, ($.12) per share. You can read further details here

Hallador Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.30 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) full year performance was 92.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hallador Energy Company shares are logging 5.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $4.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4806002 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) recorded performance in the market was 63.82%, having the revenues showcasing 59.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.83M, as it employees total of 805 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.98, with a change in the price was noted +2.72. In a similar fashion, Hallador Energy Company posted a movement of +121.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 281,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HNRG is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Raw Stochastic average of Hallador Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Hallador Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.16%, alongside a boost of 92.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.29% during last recorded quarter.