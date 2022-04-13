Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO). It is currently valued at $74.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $77.56, after setting-off with the price of $71.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $70.405 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $70.25.Recently in News on April 8, 2022, Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary first quarter financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to be slightly above the high-end of its original guidance range of $225 million to $238 million, which the company issued on January 27, 2022. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be approximately 52%, above the company’s original 49.5% to 51.5% guidance range. You can read further details here

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.89 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $64.41 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) full year performance was 11.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation shares are logging -23.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.86 and $96.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575615 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) recorded performance in the market was -21.87%, having the revenues showcasing -18.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.58B, as it employees total of 1323 workers.

Specialists analysis on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silicon Motion Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.63, with a change in the price was noted +5.65. In a similar fashion, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation posted a movement of +8.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 497,277 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SIMO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.45%, alongside a boost of 11.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.53% during last recorded quarter.