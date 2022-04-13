E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It is currently valued at $0.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7138, after setting-off with the price of $0.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6636 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.67.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Acquisition of Leading Medicine and Personal Care Products Operator in China. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company, via its controlled subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to explore the acquisition of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China. E-Home expects the acquisition could be completed within the next two month. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -99.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $80.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1182680 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -55.06%, having the revenues showcasing -46.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.03M, as it employees total of 453 workers.

Market experts do have their say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1188, with a change in the price was noted -1.58. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -70.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,352,288 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.06%. The shares increased approximately by -10.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.79% during last recorded quarter.