American International Group Inc. (AIG): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American International Group Inc. (AIG), which is $62.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $63.62 after opening rate of $62.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $62.16 before closing at $62.58.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, AIG Appoints Tom Bolt Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, AIG. Kean Driscoll named Chief Underwriting Officer, General Insurance. You can read further details here

American International Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.90 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $54.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) full year performance was 31.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American International Group Inc. shares are logging -3.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.54 and $64.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3517110 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American International Group Inc. (AIG) recorded performance in the market was 9.83%, having the revenues showcasing 1.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.17B, as it employees total of 36600 workers.

Specialists analysis on American International Group Inc. (AIG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.86, with a change in the price was noted +5.50. In a similar fashion, American International Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,032,496 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIG is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Trends and Technical analysis: American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.80%, alongside a boost of 31.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.10% during last recorded quarter.