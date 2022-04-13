AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) was valued at $3.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.19 while reaching the peak value of $3.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.17. The stock current value is $2.26.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference, taking place on April 4-6, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares are logging -73.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2959649 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recorded performance in the market was 8.65%, having the revenues showcasing 14.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.08M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.23, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,735,744 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.65%. The shares increased approximately by -30.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.72% during last recorded quarter.