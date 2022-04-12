Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It is currently valued at $3.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.96, after setting-off with the price of $3.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.77.Recently in News on April 12, 2022, Metaverse Pioneer Infinite Reality, Inc. to Acquire Entertainment Conglomerate ReKTGlobal In Landmark Half Billion Dollar Transaction. Infinite Realty, Inc. (iR), the Metaverse innovation and entertainment company born out of the powerful merger of social ecommerce platform Display Social, leading entertainment production company Thunder Studios, and innovative Metaverse builder Infinite Metaverse, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal, Inc., in a $470 million all-stock deal, based on an equity valuation for iR of $2 billion, for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including ReKTGlobal shareholder approval, as well as regulatory and other approvals. You can read further details here

Universal Security Instruments Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.20 on 03/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) full year performance was -49.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are logging -63.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $9.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4303810 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recorded performance in the market was 10.88%, having the revenues showcasing 30.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.09M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universal Security Instruments Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.51, with a change in the price was noted -0.57. In a similar fashion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. posted a movement of -14.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 418,015 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UUU is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Universal Security Instruments Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.22%, alongside a downfall of -49.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.45% during last recorded quarter.