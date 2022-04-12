RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), which is $0.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.94 after opening rate of $0.816 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.816 before closing at $0.80.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, RISE Education Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REDU) today announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that its continued non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires maintenance of a minimum closing bid price of US$1.00 per share, could serve as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from Nasdaq. The Company was previously granted a 180-day grace period to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on September 27, 2021, which expired on March 28, 2022. The Company plans to provide an update to both the Staff and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) regarding its efforts to evidence compliance with all applicable criteria for initial listing upon its business combination with Dada Auto Inc. (“NaaS”), including the higher threshold, US$4.00 minimum closing bid price requirement, within the time period granted by the Staff. You can read further details here

RISE Education Cayman Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.05 on 02/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.42 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) full year performance was -73.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares are logging -76.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $3.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 815261 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) recorded performance in the market was 83.16%, having the revenues showcasing 77.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.32M, as it employees total of 3621 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, RISE Education Cayman Ltd posted a movement of +32.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 778,907 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REDU is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Technical breakdown of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)

Raw Stochastic average of RISE Education Cayman Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RISE Education Cayman Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.31%, alongside a downfall of -73.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.81% during last recorded quarter.