Reason’s why Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $17.00

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) was valued at $18.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.18 while reaching the peak value of $18.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.63. The stock current value is $14.78.Recently in News on February 24, 2022, Energy Vault Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Formation of New Strategic Advisory Board. Existing strategic investor representatives from leading global energy and industrial companies to advance Energy Vault’s mission of accelerating global decarbonization through deployments of its scalable, economical, and environmentally sustainable energy storage and software technologies. You can read further details here

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.10 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 02/09/22.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) full year performance was 51.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares are logging -33.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.88 and $22.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1056080 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) recorded performance in the market was 49.29%, having the revenues showcasing 48.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.14B.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.43, with a change in the price was noted +4.80. In a similar fashion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +48.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,566 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRGV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.75%, alongside a boost of 51.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -18.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.69% during last recorded quarter.