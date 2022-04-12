Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.35

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is priced at $111.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $106.14 and reached a high price of $112.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $105.09. The stock touched a low price of $105.25.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Rapid7 to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the financial markets close. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.42 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $85.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was 35.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging -22.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.96 and $145.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 921402 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was -4.88%, having the revenues showcasing 8.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.64B, as it employees total of 2353 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 107.50, with a change in the price was noted -21.43. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of -16.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 496,371 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.12%, alongside a boost of 35.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -1.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.91% during last recorded quarter.