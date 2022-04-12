Here is why Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.64%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Schlumberger Limited (SLB), which is $41.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $42.64 after opening rate of $42.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.27 before closing at $42.55.Recently in News on March 21, 2022, Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on April 22, 2022 to discuss the results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Schlumberger Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.27 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $29.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) full year performance was 58.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Schlumberger Limited shares are logging -10.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.52 and $46.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7995062 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) recorded performance in the market was 38.00%, having the revenues showcasing 17.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.24B, as it employees total of 92000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.49, with a change in the price was noted +8.44. In a similar fashion, Schlumberger Limited posted a movement of +25.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,063,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLB is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

Technical breakdown of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Raw Stochastic average of Schlumberger Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Schlumberger Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.33%, alongside a boost of 58.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.68% during last recorded quarter.