Here is why NewAge Inc. (NBEV) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.10%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NewAge Inc. (NBEV), which is $0.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.51 after opening rate of $0.4742 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.46 before closing at $0.47.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, NewAge, Inc. Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K. As previously announced, on March 16, 2022, NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV) (the “Company” or “NewAge”), filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 indicating that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) would be delayed. In addition, on March 31, 2022, the Company filed a Form 8-K indicating that the Company would be unable to file its Annual Report within the 15-day extension. As expected, on April 1, 2022, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq stating that, as a result of the delay, the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Nasdaq Listing Rule”). You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.17 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.46 for the same time period, recorded on 04/11/22.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was -79.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -81.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 785686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was -51.19%, having the revenues showcasing -50.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.44M, as it employees total of 1127 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NewAge Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.84, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of -61.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,289,822 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NewAge Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.83%, alongside a downfall of -79.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.23% during last recorded quarter.