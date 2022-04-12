Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), which is $4.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.20 after opening rate of $4.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.025 before closing at $4.09.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Fortuna Reports Production of 103,098 Gold Equivalent Ounces for the First Quarter of 2022. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the first quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.68 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -44.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -48.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $7.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5275352 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was 5.64%, having the revenues showcasing 13.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B.

Analysts verdict on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +5.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,293,995 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.48%, alongside a downfall of -44.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.50% during last recorded quarter.