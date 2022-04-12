Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is priced at $1.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.474 and reached a high price of $2.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.54. The stock touched a low price of $1.80.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Context Therapeutics® Announces Encouraging Preclinical Data from Two Programs to be Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Lead clinical-stage oral progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist ONA-XR demonstrates strong efficacy across multiple PR+ solid tumor models. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Context Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -81.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $10.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1055431 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) recorded performance in the market was -25.75%, having the revenues showcasing -18.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.88M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.84, with a change in the price was noted -2.93. In a similar fashion, Context Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -59.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,470,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Context Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.21%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Context Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.75%. The shares increased approximately by -25.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.39% during last recorded quarter.