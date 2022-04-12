Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is on the roll with an average volume of 507.23K in the recent 3 months

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) is priced at $8.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.60 and reached a high price of $9.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.85. The stock touched a low price of $8.01.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, Blue Water Vaccines Inc to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022. BWV-101 – Universal Influenza Program: Developing a novel vaccine to protect against all influenza strains using groundbreaking mathematical models and research. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -91.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.90 and $90.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1854214 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) recorded performance in the market was -85.98%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.40M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 0.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Blue Water Vaccines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.98%. The shares increased approximately by -87.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -87.04% in the period of the last 30 days.