Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). It is currently valued at $3.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.1901, after setting-off with the price of $3.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.99 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.11.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Bitfarms Up-listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Bitfarms Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) full year performance was -37.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bitfarms Ltd. shares are logging -65.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.75 and $9.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1762814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) recorded performance in the market was -38.42%, having the revenues showcasing -27.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 582.27M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bitfarms Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.52, with a change in the price was noted -5.41. In a similar fashion, Bitfarms Ltd. posted a movement of -63.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,778,615 in trading volumes.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.83%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bitfarms Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.76%, alongside a downfall of -37.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.84% during last recorded quarter.