American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is priced at $21.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.43 and reached a high price of $21.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.36. The stock touched a low price of $20.20.Recently in News on March 14, 2022, American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend and Sets 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.025 cash dividend payment to be distributed on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. You can read further details here

American Vanguard Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.89 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $13.82 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) full year performance was 9.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Vanguard Corporation shares are logging 2.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.82 and $21.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 539820 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) recorded performance in the market was 32.28%, having the revenues showcasing 34.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 667.96M, as it employees total of 804 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the American Vanguard Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.34, with a change in the price was noted +5.03. In a similar fashion, American Vanguard Corporation posted a movement of +30.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVD is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

Raw Stochastic average of American Vanguard Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.83%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.10%, alongside a boost of 9.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.91% during last recorded quarter.