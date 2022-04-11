ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) was valued at $57.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.30 while reaching the peak value of $61.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $57.67. The stock current value is $55.21.Recently in News on March 30, 2022, ZIM Announces New Chartering Transaction for Six 5,500 TEU Wide Beam Newbuild Vessels. Another Attractive Transaction to Secure Modern and Efficient Tonnage in Versatile Size. You can read further details here

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.23 on 03/17/22, with the lowest value was $52.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) full year performance was 102.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging -39.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.87 and $91.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4683910 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was -1.83%, having the revenues showcasing 2.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.16B, as it employees total of 4427 workers.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.97, with a change in the price was noted +5.25. In a similar fashion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. posted a movement of +10.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,698,130 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZIM is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.41%, alongside a boost of 102.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.12% during last recorded quarter.