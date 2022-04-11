Why is Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) up 69.71% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). It is currently valued at $8.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.90, after setting-off with the price of $13.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.11.Recently in News on April 6, 2022, INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT ON HALAL PRODUCTS FOR EUROPEAN MARKETS. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that on April 6, 2022 World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn Bhd (“WISE”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a distribution agreement with KMF Malaysiawe (“KMF”) to sell and distribute Halal products in France initially and then to Germany and United Kingdom. The distribution service agreement is for a period of 3 year. KMF shall promote, market and sell the Halal products on an indent basis for WISE. WISE will purchase the Halal products for distribution in Europe and use the existing KMF distribution infrastructure and network including warehousing. The parties agree on a profit share arrangement and to develop the European market. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.48 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 69.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -78.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2164123 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 83.00%, having the revenues showcasing 62.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.31M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.22, with a change in the price was noted +3.11. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +61.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,072,530 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 77.44%, alongside a boost of 69.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -75.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.30% during last recorded quarter.