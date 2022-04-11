The countdown is on: American Resources Corporation (AREC)

American Resources Corporation (AREC) is priced at $2.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.38 and reached a high price of $2.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.39. The stock touched a low price of $2.16.Recently in News on April 8, 2022, American Resources Corporation to Participate in the Virtual Investor Defense Production Act Spotlight Event. Live moderated video webcast with Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation on Thursday, April 14th at 1:00 PM ET. You can read further details here

American Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.74 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was -39.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -48.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.58 and $4.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1507974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was 20.56%, having the revenues showcasing 11.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 157.11M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Resources Corporation (AREC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of -4.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,164,838 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.74%.

Considering, the past performance of American Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.65%, alongside a downfall of -39.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by -12.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.28% during last recorded quarter.