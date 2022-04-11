Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) was valued at $0.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.88 while reaching the peak value of $2.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8703. The stock current value is $2.35.Recently in News on April 8, 2022, Phio Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive New Data on PH-894 Demonstrating Antitumor Efficacy in Model of PD-1 Refractory Disease at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today presented positive new preclinical data showing PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4), provides abscopal efficacy toward untreated distal tumors and potentiates the efficacy of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody therapy. These new data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, which is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8-13, 2022. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.42 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -3.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -17.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 110923178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 135.00%, having the revenues showcasing 143.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.29M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.83. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of +54.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,670,686 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 135.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.42%, alongside a downfall of -3.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 168.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 189.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 143.20% during last recorded quarter.