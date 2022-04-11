Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), which is $61.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $62.09 after opening rate of $57.70 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.5605 before closing at $57.68.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Occidental to Announce First Quarter Results Tuesday, May 10, 2022; Hold Conference Call Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Occidental (NYSE: OXY) will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results after close of market on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. You can read further details here

Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.24 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $29.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) full year performance was 155.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are logging -2.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.62 and $63.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41442412 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) recorded performance in the market was 113.18%, having the revenues showcasing 86.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.04B, as it employees total of 11678 workers.

Specialists analysis on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.38, with a change in the price was noted +29.82. In a similar fashion, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted a movement of +93.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,670,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OXY is recording 2.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.79.

Trends and Technical analysis: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Raw Stochastic average of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 113.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.76%, alongside a boost of 155.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.09% during last recorded quarter.