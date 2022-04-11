Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is priced at $5.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.88 and reached a high price of $5.085, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.80. The stock touched a low price of $4.81.Recently in News on March 29, 2022, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery, Sale and Leaseback of the Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel m/v Florida. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/v Florida, a 2022 Japanese new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in December 2021. As previously announced, the Company, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, simultaneously entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the m/v Florida. As part of the agreement, the Company will bareboat charter-in the vessel for a period of ten years at US$13,500 per day. The charter commenced earlier today. You can read further details here

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 81.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -13.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.67 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 938466 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 30.08%, having the revenues showcasing 23.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 439.41M, as it employees total of 918 workers.

Analysts verdict on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.40. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +8.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 798,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Diana Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.79%, alongside a boost of 81.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.11% during last recorded quarter.