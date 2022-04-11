Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is priced at $69.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $75.38 and reached a high price of $75.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $75.64. The stock touched a low price of $69.11.Recently in News on April 10, 2022, Ameresco Provides Southern California Edison (SCE) Project Update. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced updates on recent communications with the battery supplier for Ameresco’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects with Southern California Edison Company (SCE). Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in several regions around China, the supplier has indicated to Ameresco an adverse impact on the supplier’s ability to deliver batteries on the agreed upon timeline. In addition, newly implemented Chinese transportation safety policies may cause delays in the shipment of a portion of the batteries. You can read further details here

Ameresco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.73 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $42.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) full year performance was 41.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ameresco Inc. shares are logging -31.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.53 and $101.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 671606 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) recorded performance in the market was -14.93%, having the revenues showcasing 1.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.91B, as it employees total of 1272 workers.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Ameresco Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 70.68, with a change in the price was noted -24.02. In a similar fashion, Ameresco Inc. posted a movement of -25.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 384,980 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMRC is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ameresco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ameresco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.59%, alongside a boost of 41.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.90% during last recorded quarter.