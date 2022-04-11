Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Quarterly Performance is -41.67%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) was valued at $1.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.03. The stock current value is $1.12.Recently in News on April 4, 2022, Alzamend Neuro Appoints Dr. Terri Hunter to Its Scientific Advisory Board. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Terri Hunter, Ph.D., a Technology Transfer Specialist, to its Scientific Advisory Board. During her tenure at the University of South Florida (“USF”), Dr. Hunter was responsible for managing the patent portfolio associated with Alzamend’s two product candidates, AL001 and AL002. AL001 is a novel lithium-delivery system; it is a lithium-salicylate-L-proline engineered ionic co-crystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”). AL001 has the potential to deliver benefits of marketed lithium carbonate without current toxicities. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that reduces beta-amyloid plaque and seeks to restore the ability of the patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -96.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $33.55.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1217010 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -41.05%, having the revenues showcasing -41.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.60M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6329, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. posted a movement of -51.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,722,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.05%. The shares increased approximately by -3.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.67% during last recorded quarter.