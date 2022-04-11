AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). It is currently valued at $12.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.76, after setting-off with the price of $12.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.60.Recently in News on April 11, 2022, AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Stockholder Call. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today it will report first quarter 2022 earnings after market close on May 2, 2022. AGNC will hold a stockholder call and audio webcast on May 3, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. Callers who do not plan on asking a question and have internet access are encouraged to utilize the free webcast at www.AGNC.com. Those who plan on participating in the Q&A or do not have internet available may access the call by dialing (877) 300-5922 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 902-6621 (international). Please advise the operator you are dialing in for the AGNC Investment Corp. stockholder call. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.66 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $12.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was -26.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -33.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.17 and $18.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5240238 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was -16.22%, having the revenues showcasing -17.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.56B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Analysts verdict on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.37, with a change in the price was noted -3.49. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of -21.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,460,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 5.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AGNC Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.84%, alongside a downfall of -26.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.65% during last recorded quarter.