Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), which is $2.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.55 after opening rate of $3.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.80 before closing at $3.30.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Advent Technologies Announces New Orders of HT-PEM MEAs by Safran Power Units. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce new orders for its proprietary Membrane Electrode Assemblies (“MEAs”) by Safran Power Units, a leader in auxiliary power systems and turbojet engines. The MEAs are based on Advent’s proprietary high temperature-proton exchange membrane technology (“HT-PEM”). The supply of Advent’s MEAs started in the first quarter of 2022, and deliveries are expected to continue through the second quarter of 2022. The MEAs will support Safran Power Units’ R&D efforts. You can read further details here

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.08 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.99 for the same time period, recorded on 04/05/22.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) full year performance was -78.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.99 and $14.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9324068 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) recorded performance in the market was -57.92%, having the revenues showcasing -53.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.09M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.93, with a change in the price was noted -6.80. In a similar fashion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -69.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,519,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.21%, alongside a downfall of -78.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.54% during last recorded quarter.