The clock is ticking: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

At the end of the latest market close, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) was valued at $62.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $62.91 while reaching the peak value of $63.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $62.60. The stock current value is $64.36.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Conference Call and Annual Meeting. Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX). You can read further details here

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.21 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $45.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) full year performance was 3.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are logging -13.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.42 and $74.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1393384 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recorded performance in the market was 18.52%, having the revenues showcasing 25.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.74B, as it employees total of 6810 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.72, with a change in the price was noted +6.94. In a similar fashion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a movement of +12.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,062,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEM is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.13%, alongside a boost of 3.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.96% during last recorded quarter.