Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Camden Property Trust (CPT) was down -2.16%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Camden Property Trust (CPT), which is $168.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $174.58 after opening rate of $174.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $171.91 before closing at $172.61.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Camden Property Trust Announces Pricing of Common Shares. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) today announced it has priced a public offering of 2,900,000 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $493 million. The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities, the joint book-running managers for the offering, have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 435,000 common shares. The underwriters may offer the common shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. Camden intends to use the net proceeds to reduce borrowings under its $900 million unsecured line of credit incurred to fund the acquisition from Teacher Retirement System of Texas of its 68.7% interest in two of Camden’s investment funds and for general corporate purposes, which may include financing for acquisitions and funding for development activities. You can read further details here

Camden Property Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $179.35 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $149.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) full year performance was 53.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camden Property Trust shares are logging -6.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $111.41 and $180.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 921735 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camden Property Trust (CPT) recorded performance in the market was -3.40%, having the revenues showcasing 0.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.65B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Camden Property Trust a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 167.33, with a change in the price was noted +0.58. In a similar fashion, Camden Property Trust posted a movement of +0.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,076,036 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPT is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (CPT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Camden Property Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.48%, alongside a boost of 53.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.97% during last recorded quarter.