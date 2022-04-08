Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

At the end of the latest market close, Q&K International Group Limited (QK) was valued at $1.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.58 while reaching the peak value of $1.605 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.36.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, Q&K Announces ADS Ratio Change. Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) (“Q&K” or the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it will change the ratio of the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) representing its Class A ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing thirty (30) Class A ordinary share to one (1) ADS representing one hundred and fifty (150) Class A ordinary shares. You can read further details here

Q&K International Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0890 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) full year performance was -88.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Q&K International Group Limited shares are logging -90.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $14.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 508393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) recorded performance in the market was -50.98%, having the revenues showcasing -47.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.37M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Specialists analysis on Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1660, with a change in the price was noted -2.39. In a similar fashion, Q&K International Group Limited posted a movement of -63.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 137,827 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.68%, alongside a downfall of -88.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.48% during last recorded quarter.