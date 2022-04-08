Market data suggests positive returns on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), which is $65.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $64.55 after opening rate of $63.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $61.78 before closing at $62.94.Recently in News on March 28, 2022, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Sesame Workshop Celebrate Grand Opening of Sesame Place San Diego, First West Coast Park Based on the Iconic Sesame Street Show. Sesame Place San Diego is Now Open!. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.00 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $55.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was 26.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -14.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.94 and $76.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 660042 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was -2.96%, having the revenues showcasing -6.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.90B, as it employees total of 2800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +0.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 997,228 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.22%, alongside a boost of 26.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.98% during last recorded quarter.