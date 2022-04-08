J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) market price of $173.59 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). It is currently valued at $173.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $173.28, after setting-off with the price of $171.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $166.805 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $172.59.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue first quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Monday, April 18, 2022. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. An online, real-time webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available at investor.jbhunt.com on April 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. CDT. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call. You can read further details here

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $218.18 on 03/16/22, with the lowest value was $165.41 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) full year performance was 1.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares are logging -20.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $155.11 and $218.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 653902 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) recorded performance in the market was -15.56%, having the revenues showcasing -14.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.02B, as it employees total of 33045 workers.

Analysts verdict on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 197.12, with a change in the price was noted -25.25. In a similar fashion, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. posted a movement of -12.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 722,325 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JBHT is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.27%, alongside a boost of 1.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.54% during last recorded quarter.