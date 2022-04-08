Gear up for the change! The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has hit the volume of 981690

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY). It is currently valued at $1.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.95, after setting-off with the price of $1.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.94.Recently in News on March 22, 2022, New Shakeology® Clinical Study Validates Weight Loss Benefits. The newest clinical study (the “Study”) on Beachbody’s superfood nutrition shake named Shakeology® (“Shakeology”) has just been published in the Journal of Nutrition. The objective of the Study was to determine if using Shakeology twice-daily can improve weight loss and metabolic outcomes in healthy overweight and obese adults. The benefits experienced by people in the study align with many years of the results that Shakeology has delivered to consumers. Accordingly, the people in the Shakeology group lost more weight, saw decreases in cholesterol that were already in the normal range and increases in the metabolic hormone adiponectin than in the placebo group. You can read further details here

The Beachbody Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.5050 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) full year performance was -81.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Beachbody Company Inc. shares are logging -86.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $13.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 981690 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) recorded performance in the market was -23.21%, having the revenues showcasing -14.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 607.50M, as it employees total of 1021 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Beachbody Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2172, with a change in the price was noted -2.95. In a similar fashion, The Beachbody Company Inc. posted a movement of -61.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,713,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BODY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Raw Stochastic average of The Beachbody Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.59%.

Considering, the past performance of The Beachbody Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.79%, alongside a downfall of -81.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.95% during last recorded quarter.