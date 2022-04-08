Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $24.75

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). It is currently valued at $8.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.26, after setting-off with the price of $9.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.56 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.38.Recently in News on April 7, 2022, Dada Group to scale up 415 Shopping Festival with over 150,000 stores, autonomous delivery initiative, and more. From April 8 to 17, the “415 Intra-City Shopping Festival” (the Festival) will be jointly launched on Dada Group’s (Nasdaq: DADA) JDDJ and “Shop Now”. For the first time in its history to be co-organized through both channels, the event will also reach its largest-ever scale with over 150,000 offline stores across over 1,700 cities and counties engaged, to provide consumers in China with products across all categories, deliverable within one hour. You can read further details here

Dada Nexus Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.48 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) full year performance was -65.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -72.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.00 and $32.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458371 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was -33.05%, having the revenues showcasing -20.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.87B, as it employees total of 2440 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.28, with a change in the price was noted -15.31. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of -63.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,519,833 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.54%, alongside a downfall of -65.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.42% during last recorded quarter.