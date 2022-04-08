D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS). It is currently valued at $2.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.40, after setting-off with the price of $2.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.41.Recently in News on March 24, 2022, Hepsiburada Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announces its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are logging -85.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 598265 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was 15.18%, having the revenues showcasing 25.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 669.06M, as it employees total of 492 workers.

Market experts do have their say about D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.13, with a change in the price was noted -1.37. In a similar fashion, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi posted a movement of -38.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,124,223 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.18%. The shares increased approximately by -3.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.71% during last recorded quarter.