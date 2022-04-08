Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). It is currently valued at $148.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $162.54, after setting-off with the price of $162.47. Company’s stock value dipped to $156.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $159.03.Recently in News on March 2, 2022, Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to add live webcast to the New York Investor Digital Day on March 15. Lima, PERU, March 2, 2022 — Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP), today announced that it will live broadcast the Investor Digital Day taking place in New York on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A live webcast of the presentations, including the question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks, will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. Credicorp management team members participating in the event will discuss how accelerating innovation and the Group’s digital transformation strategy is leveraging the full potential of its growth strategy. You can read further details here

Credicorp Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $182.11 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $121.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) full year performance was 6.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credicorp Ltd. shares are logging -18.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $88.67 and $182.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) recorded performance in the market was 30.28%, having the revenues showcasing 20.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.33B, as it employees total of 36358 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 141.02, with a change in the price was noted +21.81. In a similar fashion, Credicorp Ltd. posted a movement of +17.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 451,827 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAP is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical breakdown of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Raw Stochastic average of Credicorp Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Credicorp Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.56%, alongside a boost of 6.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.42% during last recorded quarter.