Berry Corporation (BRY) Quarterly Performance is 26.98%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Berry Corporation (BRY) was valued at $10.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.21 while reaching the peak value of $11.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.85. The stock current value is $11.39.Recently in News on April 5, 2022, Berry Corporation (bry) To Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Conference Call May 4. Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, before the open of U.S. financial markets. It will also host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below. You can read further details here

Berry Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.86 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $8.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Berry Corporation (BRY) full year performance was 104.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Berry Corporation shares are logging -1.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 141.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.72 and $11.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Berry Corporation (BRY) recorded performance in the market was 35.27%, having the revenues showcasing 26.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 858.92M, as it employees total of 1224 workers.

The Analysts eye on Berry Corporation (BRY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.25, with a change in the price was noted +1.76. In a similar fashion, Berry Corporation posted a movement of +18.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,007 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BRY is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical rundown of Berry Corporation (BRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Berry Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Berry Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.28%, alongside a boost of 104.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.98% during last recorded quarter.