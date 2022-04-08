AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) was valued at $1.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.51 while reaching the peak value of $2.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.51. The stock current value is $1.70.Recently in News on March 31, 2022, AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results. AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX) a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2021. The financial statements and 10-K are available on sec.gov. You can read further details here

AppTech Payments Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) full year performance was -95.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AppTech Payments Corp. shares are logging -93.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 120.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $25.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) recorded performance in the market was -86.34%, having the revenues showcasing -31.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 192.76M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AppTech Payments Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AppTech Payments Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AppTech Payments Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.23%, alongside a downfall of -95.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.73% during last recorded quarter.