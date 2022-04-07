Unilever PLC (UL) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.02M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Unilever PLC (UL). It is currently valued at $45.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.15, after setting-off with the price of $45.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.16.Recently in News on March 18, 2022, Unilever PLC Announced That It Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Unilever PLC announced that on March 9, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this Annual Report on Form 20-F is available to download on its website at http://www.unilever.com/investorrelations or www.unilever.com. Copies of the Annual Report on Form 20-F are available, free of charge, upon request to Unilever PLC, Investor Relations Department, 100 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0DY, United Kingdom. You can read further details here

Unilever PLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.35 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $43.11 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Unilever PLC (UL) full year performance was -19.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unilever PLC shares are logging -25.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.11 and $61.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4145119 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unilever PLC (UL) recorded performance in the market was -14.65%, having the revenues showcasing -14.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.67B, as it employees total of 148000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Unilever PLC (UL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.36, with a change in the price was noted -6.55. In a similar fashion, Unilever PLC posted a movement of -12.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,245,114 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UL is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.34.

Trends and Technical analysis: Unilever PLC (UL)

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.46%, alongside a downfall of -19.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.51% during last recorded quarter.