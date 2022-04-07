Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.76M

At the end of the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) was valued at $1.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.11 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.07.Recently in News on April 1, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Announces Availability of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report on Form 20-F”) has been filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 20-F may also be accessed through the Company’s website, www.seanergymaritime.com, at the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Reports”. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was 9.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -32.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3783450 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was 18.92%, having the revenues showcasing 20.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 183.58M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0366, with a change in the price was noted +0.02. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +1.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,637,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.33%, alongside a boost of 9.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.77% during last recorded quarter.