Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) was up 3.51%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). It is currently valued at $99.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $99.11, after setting-off with the price of $96.78. Company's stock value dipped to $95.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $95.66.

Philip Morris International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $112.48 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $88.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) full year performance was 10.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Philip Morris International Inc. shares are logging -11.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.64 and $112.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7380608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) recorded performance in the market was 4.23%, having the revenues showcasing 3.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.98B, as it employees total of 69600 workers.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Philip Morris International Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 97.03, with a change in the price was noted +4.02. In a similar fashion, Philip Morris International Inc. posted a movement of +4.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,290,663 in trading volumes.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Philip Morris International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Philip Morris International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.46%, alongside a boost of 10.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.20% during last recorded quarter.